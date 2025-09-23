Clean Power Opportunities; AI Regulations; and India’s Economic Growth

Energy Transition & Sustainability

As US electricity demand is projected to surge 35%-50% by 2040, small modular reactors have a significant opportunity to deliver reliable and clean power. The US has the world’s largest small modular reactor (SMR) development pipeline, with over 5 GW of projects underway, fueled by bipartisan support and government incentives.

Leading companies such as BWXT, Oklo, TerraPower and GE Hitachi are spearheading SMR initiatives, primarily in the Southeast and Midwest, although many projects remain in early planning stages. However, effective risk allocation poses a challenge for these projects, highlighting the need for innovative business models that distribute risks among stakeholders. To foster investor confidence and facilitate SMR commercialization, public-private partnerships, cost-sharing agreements and government incentives are crucial.

