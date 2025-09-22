Latin American Climate Policies; Mexican Tariffs on Automobiles; and India’s Growth Outlook

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Amid weakened climate policy commitments and investments due to rising geopolitical risks, the annual UN Climate Change Conference will bring climate and nature action to the forefront of private investment and fiscal expenditure discussions. The November 2025 event, known as COP 30, will take place in Brazil, putting Latin America in the spotlight.

This report provides an overview of the fiscal landscape and energy transition story of Latin America. It also outlines the current outlook for the sustainable debt market and climate financing from multilateral development banks in the region.