Planning for a Warmer World; AI Infrastructure; and India’s Private Credit Market

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Daily Update — September 19, 2025
Today is Friday, September 19, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
The world is shifting to a less ambitious pace of emissions reductions. An S&P Global Ratings probabilistic model shows global warming is likely to reach 2.3 degrees C as soon as 2040. Geoeconomic security concerns are taking precedence over long-term sustainability goals, while powering the growth of technologies such as AI, and doing so affordably, remains a priority for most countries, especially in emerging markets.
Climate adaptation and resilience remain insufficient to cope with the potential economic damage associated with climate change. The UN Environment Programme estimates the gap in adaptation investments at about $210 billion yearly by 2030, in 2024 prices, for developing economies alone. This is despite evidence that economic losses related to physical climate risks are rising, reaching $328 billion, or 0.3% of global GDP, in 2024, according to Swiss Re.
Artificial Intelligence
To get to the benefits of AI, organizations must address their technology infrastructure in ways that are much broader than historical approaches. S&P Global Market Intelligence 451 Research senior analyst Greg Macatee joined “Next in Tech” podcast host Eric Hanselman to discuss the requirements for success and the views of enterprises in the recent Voice of the Enterprise AI and Machine Learning study.
Enterprises are struggling to raise the success levels of AI projects. Over 60% reported moderate to severe challenges in achieving AI success. Bringing together computational power and quality data in the right locations can be complicated in the hybrid environments in which more companies are operating. It’s not just a matter of being more selective with use cases; AI requires a set of organizational skills that have to be honed. Starting small and iterating can reduce risk while building competency.
Private Markets
In the past few years, India’s private credit market has grown from a young upstart into an established and thriving asset class. Global investors have flocked to its doorstep, while domestic investors have doubled down on their investments, hoping to secure a prime position in a market poised for dynamic growth. Tax and legislative reforms have established more favorable market conditions that have further bolstered investor confidence. Private credit filled a structural void created by nonbank financial companies withdrawing from distressed lending in the real estate sector.