Planning for a Warmer World; AI Infrastructure; and India’s Private Credit Market

Energy Transition & Sustainability

The world is shifting to a less ambitious pace of emissions reductions. An S&P Global Ratings probabilistic model shows global warming is likely to reach 2.3 degrees C as soon as 2040. Geoeconomic security concerns are taking precedence over long-term sustainability goals, while powering the growth of technologies such as AI, and doing so affordably, remains a priority for most countries, especially in emerging markets.

Climate adaptation and resilience remain insufficient to cope with the potential economic damage associated with climate change. The UN Environment Programme estimates the gap in adaptation investments at about $210 billion yearly by 2030, in 2024 prices, for developing economies alone. This is despite evidence that economic losses related to physical climate risks are rising, reaching $328 billion, or 0.3% of global GDP, in 2024, according to Swiss Re.