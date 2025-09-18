Global Water Stress; Energy Running AI; and Automakers Navigate Tariffs

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Companies worldwide are building or leasing data centers to address growing AI demand. Data centers that use water-based cooling consume significant amounts of water. This research analyzes global data center exposure to water stress, examining the current decade and the 2050s under moderate and moderate-to-high emissions scenarios using projections from S&P Global Sustainable1’s Physical Risk dataset.

Water stress exposure is already high in some regions, and the overall industry’s exposure is expected to slightly increase by the 2050s. This research examines the business implications of water risks for data center operators and owners and the approaches that data centers are taking to mitigate their exposure.