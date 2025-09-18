Global Water Stress; Energy Running AI; and Automakers Navigate Tariffs

S&P Global Offerings
Daily Update — September 18, 2025
Today is Thursday, September 18, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
Companies worldwide are building or leasing data centers to address growing AI demand. Data centers that use water-based cooling consume significant amounts of water. This research analyzes global data center exposure to water stress, examining the current decade and the 2050s under moderate and moderate-to-high emissions scenarios using projections from S&P Global Sustainable1’s Physical Risk dataset.
Water stress exposure is already high in some regions, and the overall industry’s exposure is expected to slightly increase by the 2050s. This research examines the business implications of water risks for data center operators and owners and the approaches that data centers are taking to mitigate their exposure.
Artificial Intelligence
AI systems engineer Wish Bakshi, founder of AQ Energy, joined host Stewart Webster on the “Masters of Risk” podcast for a compelling two-part conversation on a range of topics, including grid stress, financial risk and supply chain pressure. In this episode, they have an in-depth conversation about AI data centers, digital infrastructure and the complex energy systems behind them.
Global Trade
Since May 3, automakers have been navigating a complex US trade policy, which includes a 25% tariff on imported vehicles and parts from nearly all countries. Although trade negotiations may reduce this tariff, few new deals have been signed so far.
Early expectations of an immediate pass-through of costs to consumers have not materialized. Instead, automakers have taken a more measured approach to their pricing and production strategies, even as tariff effects ripple across supply chains and cost structures. As uncertainty continues, manufacturers that can swiftly adapt to market changes and effectively communicate their value propositions to consumers will be better positioned to thrive in this challenging environment.