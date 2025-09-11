Cleantech Supply Chains; AI and Market Volatility; and Private Equity Leveraged Buyouts

Energy Transition & Sustainability

The clean technology supply chain has been a cornerstone of the energy transition for nearly two decades. Through proactive, multibillion-dollar investments, the industry has scaled manufacturing, reduced costs and driven technological innovation to bring renewables and battery storage to the forefront of global energy strategies.

However, the global surge in renewables demand has turned the manufacturing of key components into an increasingly competitive space. Numerous players have entered the market with the expectation that renewables will lead global capacity additions through 2050. As a result, the rapid expansion of cleantech manufacturing capacity has outpaced actual market demand over the past two years. This imbalance has triggered sharp price declines in 2023 and 2024, putting significant pressure on manufacturers’ financial performance and balance sheets.