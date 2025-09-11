Cleantech Supply Chains; AI and Market Volatility; and Private Equity Leveraged Buyouts

S&P Global Offerings
Daily Update — September 11, 2025
Today is Thursday, September 11, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
The clean technology supply chain has been a cornerstone of the energy transition for nearly two decades. Through proactive, multibillion-dollar investments, the industry has scaled manufacturing, reduced costs and driven technological innovation to bring renewables and battery storage to the forefront of global energy strategies.
However, the global surge in renewables demand has turned the manufacturing of key components into an increasingly competitive space. Numerous players have entered the market with the expectation that renewables will lead global capacity additions through 2050. As a result, the rapid expansion of cleantech manufacturing capacity has outpaced actual market demand over the past two years. This imbalance has triggered sharp price declines in 2023 and 2024, putting significant pressure on manufacturers’ financial performance and balance sheets.
Artificial Intelligence
Man Group CEO Robyn Grew and S&P Global Commodity Insights Co-President Dave Ernsberger joined host Joe Cass on this episode of the “Leaders” podcast to discuss career paths, the use of AI in finance and market dynamics.
The “Leaders” podcast features long-form conversations with senior investors, CEOs and entrepreneurs on the topics that matter most to the investment community. In each episode, Cass, senior director at S&P Global Ratings, explores market trends, investment outlooks and personal stories from industry trailblazers.
Private Markets
The deal value of private equity leveraged buyouts in 2025 is on track to surpass that of 2024. Through the second quarter, leveraged buyout transactions totaled $150.35 billion, or about 70% of the 2024 total, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.
The volume of such deals, however, was not as buoyant, with 696 deals at the end of June, or about 49% of the 1,416 transactions recorded during full year 2024. Private equity megadeals — transactions worth at least $5 billion — are rising rapidly in 2025 and are on pace to set a record, according to Market Intelligence.
