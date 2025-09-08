Shell’s Low-carbon Focus; Asia’s Shifting Gasoline Market; and Private Markets Monthly

S&P Global Offerings
Daily Update — September 08, 2025
Today is Monday, September 8, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
Shell aims to become a leader in LNG and is exploring opportunities to grow its clean energy offerings in India, aligning with New Delhi's objectives of energy security and large-scale decarbonization, according to Mansi Madan Tripathy, chairperson of Shell India.
In an exclusive interview with Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, Tripathy said India would be a key focus area for Shell, which is investing $10 billion to $15 billion globally in low-carbon energy solutions between 2023 and 2025. This would help expand Shell's footprint in India, where the company has so far invested $5 billion to build its lubricants, retail fuel, electric vehicle charging, LNG and renewable energy businesses.
Global Trade
The pricing and supply of Southeast Asian gasoline are changing. Factors such as rising demand for low-sulfur blendstocks as Australia prepares for its transition, the effects of reduced nonoxygenated gasoline exports from India, and Malaysia's upcoming subsidy increase for 95 RON gasoline could influence regional demand, despite potential price inelasticity.
In this episode of the “Commodities Focus” podcast, S&P Global Commodity Insights’ Joshua Ong, senior price reporter of Asia-Pacific light ends, and Rachelle Teo, associate price reporter of Asia-Pacific clean products PFC[BY1] , joined Jenson Ong, market engagement lead of global refined oil products, to discuss how domestic consumption, import dependencies and geopolitical factors are influencing the gasoline market.
Private Markets
Financial innovations and new technologies are likely to revolutionize the connections between markets, creating opportunities for customized capital at scale and allowing investors access to more complex, opaque and illiquid assets.
The flexibility of private credit to meet diverse funding situations with more varied instruments may make bespoke capital a standard, contrasting with its current status as a specialty. Tokenization and agentic AI could become the systems for payment and asset transfers that unlock new channels for capital flow and help investors navigate increased fragmentation.