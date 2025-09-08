Shell’s Low-carbon Focus; Asia’s Shifting Gasoline Market; and Private Markets Monthly

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Shell aims to become a leader in LNG and is exploring opportunities to grow its clean energy offerings in India, aligning with New Delhi's objectives of energy security and large-scale decarbonization, according to Mansi Madan Tripathy, chairperson of Shell India.

In an exclusive interview with Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, Tripathy said India would be a key focus area for Shell, which is investing $10 billion to $15 billion globally in low-carbon energy solutions between 2023 and 2025. This would help expand Shell's footprint in India, where the company has so far invested $5 billion to build its lubricants, retail fuel, electric vehicle charging, LNG and renewable energy businesses.