Future of Hydrogen in India; China Ports Brief; and Sectors and Factors in Concentrated Markets

Global Trade

The full impact of tariffs has yet to be felt, and a US-China trade deal is still under negotiation. Trade between the two countries was temporarily disrupted by the 145% tariff imposed on US imports from China in April, but it rebounded following a truce. Goods were rerouted and new markets ramped up. These factors, including frontloading shipments to the US ahead of uncertainties, have pushed volumes up since May. However, this trend may be unsustainable.

The seasonality of the container trade will break down this year. A third-quarter peak is unlikely because the frontloading has built up inventory at retailers. The fourth quarter should be even tougher due to a high base last year when frontloading demand emerged. This could mean a tighter second half for container throughput.