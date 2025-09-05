Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Daily Update — September 05, 2025

Future of Hydrogen in India; China Ports Brief; and Sectors and Factors in Concentrated Markets

Today is Friday, September 5, 2025, and here's your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global.

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Listen: Unlocking the future potential of hydrogen energy in India | Energy Evolution

 

As India positions itself as a global hydrogen leader, the World Hydrogen India conference by S&P Global Commodity Insights — scheduled for Sept. 25–26 in New Delhi — is set to bring together decision-makers and industry experts to examine the regulatory frameworks, investment opportunities and technological innovations shaping the country's hydrogen economy. 

 

What steps are needed to bring transparency to a market that will drive efficiency and reduce costs over time? Sambit Mohanty, Asia energy editor for S&P Global Commodity Insights, discussed some key themes with Dave Ernsberger, co-president of S&P Global Commodity Insights, and R.K. Malhotra, president of the Hydrogen Association of India. 

Global Trade

China Ports Brief: The Boon Will Fade For Operators

 

The full impact of tariffs has yet to be felt, and a US-China trade deal is still under negotiation. Trade between the two countries was temporarily disrupted by the 145% tariff imposed on US imports from China in April, but it rebounded following a truce. Goods were rerouted and new markets ramped up. These factors, including frontloading shipments to the US ahead of uncertainties, have pushed volumes up since May. However, this trend may be unsustainable.

 

The seasonality of the container trade will break down this year. A third-quarter peak is unlikely because the frontloading has built up inventory at retailers. The fourth quarter should be even tougher due to a high base last year when frontloading demand emerged. This could mean a tighter second half for container throughput.

Market Dynamics

Watch: What’s the Role of Sectors and Factors in Concentrated Markets?

 

Which sectors and factors have shown the strongest performance trends through recent market shifts? S&P Dow Jones Indices’ Anu Ganti, US head of index investment strategy, joined Ben Vörös, director of index investment strategy, to explore first-half performance highlights and the potential of indices to help market participants address concerns around concentration.

In case you missed it

  • Some Japanese LNG buyers have returned to the spot market, seeking additional prompt cargoes — including via a swap tender — amid forecasts of prolonged heat waves in the country.
  • In 2025, nine high-impact wells were planned across Latin America, a decrease from 12 in 2024, indicating potential shifts in exploration strategies or challenges in the oil sector.
  • Credit challenges in Brazil’s fertilizer sector could curb growth in the coming years, market participants said at the 12th Brazilian Fertilizer Congress.

