Europe Gas Demand; Pressure on US, Canada Speculative-grade Issuers; and AI in Logistics

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Daily Update — October 31, 2025
Today is Friday, October 31, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
Demand for natural gas among European countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development is expected to fall by 8%–10% between 2024 and 2030, according to the International Energy Agency. The shift comes amid a push toward renewable power generation and improved energy efficiency by residential and commercial consumers, chiefly in Western Europe.
The agency said that its forecasts are contingent on factors such as weather conditions and that Eastern European gas demand would marginally increase as the power generation sector moves away from older coal- and lignite-fired plants.
Economy
Speculative-grade corporates in the US and Canada are “on the tightrope,” according to an Oct. 27 report on leveraged finance by S&P Global Ratings. Credit downgrades outpaced upgrades among speculative-grade issuers during the third quarter, the report said.
The declining interest rate environment and resilient earnings have supported credit quality among these companies to date. However, broader pressures — including slowing earnings growth, rising costs, and persistent trade tensions and policy uncertainty — remain key risks, analysts said.
Artificial Intelligence
AI is increasingly being integrated into shipping and logistics, with third-party logistics providers building AI agents into their stand-alone software. “Agents are popping up in virtually every software platform with which shippers interact,” said Eric Johnson, senior technology editor at the Journal of Commerce by S&P Global.
Established industry players such as C.H. Robinson and Maersk are deploying AI agents to help with data extraction and improve customers’ access to large datasets. Meanwhile, newer startups such as Ship Angel are turning to AI agents for shipment booking and tracking.