Europe Gas Demand; Pressure on US, Canada Speculative-grade Issuers; and AI in Logistics

Demand for natural gas among European countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development is expected to fall by 8%–10% between 2024 and 2030, according to the International Energy Agency. The shift comes amid a push toward renewable power generation and improved energy efficiency by residential and commercial consumers, chiefly in Western Europe.

The agency said that its forecasts are contingent on factors such as weather conditions and that Eastern European gas demand would marginally increase as the power generation sector moves away from older coal- and lignite-fired plants.