Climate Disclosure Lawsuit; AI and Banking; and Frontier Market Highlights

Energy Transition & Sustainability

ExxonMobil is suing California over the state's climate risk and greenhouse gas disclosure laws, saying they are burdensome and impede free speech. Enacted in 2023, they became the US’ first mandates requiring companies to disclose their entire carbon footprint — including third-party supply chain emissions — along with climate change-related business risks. The California legislature estimated the laws would cover thousands of companies in the world's fifth-largest economy.

"The statutes compel ExxonMobil to trumpet California's preferred message even though ExxonMobil believes the speech is misleading and misguided," the oil company told the US District Court for the Eastern District of California in an Oct. 24 complaint, citing case law. "But the Constitution does not permit a state to use speech mandates to turn private parties into 'instrument[s] for fostering public adherence to an ideological point of view [they] fin[d] unacceptable.'"