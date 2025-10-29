Decarbonization in the Age of AI; Economic Lessons from History; and New Automotive Tariffs

Global Trade

When new section 232 automotive tariffs go into effect Nov. 1, medium and heavy-duty vehicles (MHDVs) and parts will be tariffed at 25%, with buses at 10%. For MHDVs, the 25% tariff applies to some Class 3 vehicles, as well as classes 4 through 8. The relevant Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States codes include vehicles with a compound gross vehicle weight of more than 5 tons, and some Class 3 vehicles are that large.

A similar 25% will apply to medium and heavy-duty vehicle parts. The parts tariff is for key parts, which will include engines, transmissions, tires and chassis. For transit buses, school buses, motor coaches and similar vehicles, the tariff is 10%. According to the US government, tariffs are being imposed to ensure national security protection. The proclamation noted this would be achieved if 80% of MHDVs sold in the US were US-made. MHDVs that comply with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement will have the 25% tariff imposed only on the value of non-US content. Vehicle importers are responsible for determining this value, with the US Commerce Department approving or denying the request. This functionality is the same for light-duty vehicles.