Germany's Hydrogen Industry; Sanctions Impact Crude Prices; and Funding Growth in US Southwest

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Germany's hydrogen industry is at a critical juncture. Infrastructure regulation is now in place, but whether this boosts the hydrogen economy remains in question. Success will depend on green hydrogen becoming attractive for large-scale industrial and chemical production, as well as for transport. A credit-supportive balance between operator liquidity and return protection against the uncertainties of a nascent hydrogen market will also be key.

As Germany navigates this ambitious shift, evolving regulatory elements, including returns on equity and risk-sharing of investment deficits, will be critical to determine whether hydrogen grid operators can maintain credit profiles comparable to existing regulated grids. Operators in Germany are granted a pretax nominal return on equity of 6.69% for new hydrogen assets through 2027, which might change from 2028. This is lower than the 6.92% ROE for new gas and electricity assets (calculated based on June 2024 interest rates and updated yearly, based on borrowing costs), despite considerably higher investment risks for hydrogen network developers.