Shipping Decarbonization Efforts; AI for Private Markets; and European Leveraged Finance

Energy Transition & Sustainability

The maritime and shipping sector, which accounts for 80% of global trade and 3% of global greenhouse gas emissions, is under increasing pressure to decarbonize.

Dana Rodriguez, program manager at The Decarb Hub, and Aroob Sheikh, shipping and freight reporter at S&P Global, joined “EnergyCents” podcast hosts Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to discuss the steps being taken by the shipping industry to reach net-zero, from retrofitting the existing fleet to dual fuel technology.