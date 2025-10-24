US vs. EU Energy Transition; Freight Rates Surge; and Mapping Political Volatility

Energy Transition & Sustainability

In this episode of the “Energy Evolution” podcast, host Eklavya Gupte explored the growing divergence between European and US climate policies nearly a year into President Donald Trump's second term. As the US pivots toward fossil fuel expansion and rolls back clean energy initiatives, Europe is recalibrating its energy transition pace amid mounting concerns about economic competitiveness and affordability.

The discussion featured S&P Global Commodity Insights’ Laurent Ruseckas, executive director of gas, geopolitics and finance, and Coralie Laurencin, director of European gas, power and carbon policy. They examined Europe's pushback on climate regulations, the implementation challenges facing the EU's methane rules and carbon border adjustment mechanism, and how surging US LNG supplies could strengthen transatlantic energy ties.