China’s Energy Transition; Potential for an AI Bubble; and ASEAN Transshipment Implications

Artificial Intelligence

The enthusiasm for AI has been impressive, but is all of it warranted? Melissa Otto, head of S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Visible Alpha research team, joined “Next in Tech” podcast host Eric Hanselman to discuss concerns about an AI bubble. Defining the indications of a bubble might be the trickiest aspect. Is it outsize levels of debt? Unrealistic valuations? Both debt and valuations are high, but are they unreasonably so?

Much depends on seeing what AI capabilities can deliver, and we’re still in the early days of understanding what the returns on investment are. Challenges remain in getting the domain approaches right. Doing real analytical work is more challenging, and there is still more work to do in integrating AI with business processes. It’s not just the technical aspects that are in play, either. It’s possible that macroeconomic restraints are holding back even more enthusiastic spending that could create a bubble.