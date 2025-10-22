Insurers Face Climate Risks; US Tariffs Impact AI; and EU Rules on Russian Oil

Energy Transition & Sustainability

One of the key takeaways from Climate Week NYC 2025 was that the insurance industry is taking a more central role in climate risk conversations. As climate change causes increasingly frequent and severe extreme weather events, some insurers are raising premiums or withdrawing from certain regions, with implications for policy and the financial markets. Martin Powell, group sustainability director at global insurance and asset management group AXA, joined the “All Things Sustainable” podcast on the sidelines of Climate Week NYC to discuss the changing insurance landscape.

“[A world with a 2-degree C rise in global temperatures] is still insurable, but it's going to be unaffordable for many, many people,” Powell said. "As we head towards that sort of temperature increase, our job is to try and predict and assess what that's going to mean for society in five years' time and do what we can today to reduce those impacts.”