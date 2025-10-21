Singapore’s Clean Energy; Grid Congestion; and Private Equity in Sports Services

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Singapore is securing its energy future through cross-border electricity imports. On June 13, Singapore and Indonesia signed a landmark agreement to establish policies and regulatory frameworks that will enable cross-border electricity trade within the next 12 months.

The agreement is a significant milestone for seven projects in Riau Islands and Sumatra in Indonesia, which have a combined capacity of 3.4 GW, and supports Singapore's ambition to import up to 6 GW of clean power by 2035. Imports are estimated to represent one-third of Singapore's electricity mix by 2035, according to the country’s Energy Market Authority.