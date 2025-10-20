AI Insurance Regulation; Decarbonizing Aviation; and Private Equity Tax Implications

Artificial Intelligence

Insurance regulators are struggling to reach a consensus on governing insurers' use of AI. Speaking during S&P Global Market Intelligence's Insurance Investments Symposium on Oct. 9, Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner Nathan Houdek said that the Big Data and Artificial Intelligence Working Group of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) is looking at whether to move forward with "some type of model law or regulation." Houdek noted that the goal of the new regulation is to have every state adopt it nationwide for maximum uniformity.

The NAIC adopted its AI model bulletin — Use of Artificial Intelligence Systems by Insurers — in December 2023. As of Aug. 5, 24 NAIC jurisdictions have adopted the bulletin. So far, Colorado, New York, California and Texas have their own state-issued guidance for insurers.