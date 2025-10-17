Tech-based Carbon Removal Credits; Oil Price Headwinds; and Exploring Stablecoins

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Tech-based carbon removal credit retirements and issuances rose sharply in September, bolstered by credits from bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS), according to S&P Global Commodity Insights data. The surge came as biochar credit prices edged higher month over month, even though demand remained subdued. Tech-based, or engineered carbon removal, credit retirements increased to 57,417 metric tons of carbon credits in September, from just 980 metric tons in August and 11,817 metric tons in September 2024.

Across the tech-based carbon removal segment — reflecting technology projects that eliminate greenhouse gas emissions through initiatives such as biochar, mineralization, BECCS and direct air capture — BECCS credits comprised 86% of total retirements in September, according to Puro.earth data.