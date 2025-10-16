APAC Power Projects; US Economy During Uncertainty; and Evolving Index Solutions

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Investments in new power capacity within the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development Asia-Pacific are accelerating, particularly in Australia, Japan and South Korea, as these markets advance their energy transition, replace retiring plants and address fast-growing demand from data centers. Yet, moving a project from plan to reality is rarely quick or simple. Developers must navigate years of regulatory approvals, technical assessments and grid challenges before reaching the commissioning stage.

Understanding the project timelines, along with risks and enablers, is crucial for making informed investment decisions. S&P Global Commodity Insights analyzed average developed timelines by technology and the structural bottlenecks shaping the pace of new capacity growth across OECD Asia-Pacific.