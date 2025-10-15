Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Daily Update — October 15, 2025

US Policy Changes on Energy Technologies; Data Management; and Private Credit in Insurance

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Listen: OBBBA: US energy developers digest impact and timeline of federal policy changes | EnergyCents

 

US President Donald Trump’s budget legislation, known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), was signed July 4 and rewrote many of the rules associated with federal tax credits supporting low-carbon energy projects.

 

S&P Global Commodity Insights experts Anna Mosby and Conway Irwin joined hosts Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys on the “EnergyCents” podcast to discuss how the bill may influence the development of various energy technologies and when these new rules will take effect.

Artificial Intelligence

EDM 2026: Data Management Solved

 

S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Enterprise Data Management (EDM) 2026 solution introduces AI-driven insights that highlight real-time trends and anomalies, empowering data teams to make informed decisions faster. With improved orchestration and lineage visualization, clients can gain greater transparency across data flows, ensuring precision and control in data management.

 

From large enterprises to fast-growing firms, EDM 2026 delivers customized solutions, including EDM Advanced and EDM Core, to meet diverse data management needs.

Private Markets

The Rise Of Private Credit In Insurers' Investment Portfolios

 

Private credit has become a prominent part of North American insurance company portfolios in recent years. This reflects a broader trend within the financial services sector as many fixed-income investors, including insurers, have increasingly turned to private credit to benefit from added diversity and enhanced yield potential.

 

This growth comes with additional risks, primarily illiquidity and complexity, requiring insurers to more actively manage their liquidity profiles, hold more capital, tighten asset-liability matching and maintain robust risk management programs. S&P Global Ratings continuously incorporates and monitors these added risks, and the measures insurers take to counter them, as part of its rating process.

In case you missed it

  • Chinese buyers are seeking Pakistani rice, with recent transactions indicating demand for white rice and broken rice, according to some traders.
  • Power demand across Europe's five biggest markets in September rose less than 1% year over year, not enough to outweigh weaker demand in July and August, with overall demand for the third quarter down by about 1% year over year.
  • Boosted by several large deals, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC secured the top spot on S&P Global Market Intelligence's financial adviser league table over the first three quarters for insurance underwriter M&A based on deal value.

