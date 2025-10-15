US Policy Changes on Energy Technologies; Data Management; and Private Credit in Insurance

S&P Global Offerings
Daily Update — October 15, 2025
Today is Wednesday, October 15, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
US President Donald Trump’s budget legislation, known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), was signed July 4 and rewrote many of the rules associated with federal tax credits supporting low-carbon energy projects.
S&P Global Commodity Insights experts Anna Mosby and Conway Irwin joined hosts Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys on the “EnergyCents” podcast to discuss how the bill may influence the development of various energy technologies and when these new rules will take effect.
Artificial Intelligence
S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Enterprise Data Management (EDM) 2026 solution introduces AI-driven insights that highlight real-time trends and anomalies, empowering data teams to make informed decisions faster. With improved orchestration and lineage visualization, clients can gain greater transparency across data flows, ensuring precision and control in data management.
From large enterprises to fast-growing firms, EDM 2026 delivers customized solutions, including EDM Advanced and EDM Core, to meet diverse data management needs.
Private Markets
Private credit has become a prominent part of North American insurance company portfolios in recent years. This reflects a broader trend within the financial services sector as many fixed-income investors, including insurers, have increasingly turned to private credit to benefit from added diversity and enhanced yield potential.
This growth comes with additional risks, primarily illiquidity and complexity, requiring insurers to more actively manage their liquidity profiles, hold more capital, tighten asset-liability matching and maintain robust risk management programs. S&P Global Ratings continuously incorporates and monitors these added risks, and the measures insurers take to counter them, as part of its rating process.