US Policy Changes on Energy Technologies; Data Management; and Private Credit in Insurance

Energy Transition & Sustainability

US President Donald Trump’s budget legislation, known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), was signed July 4 and rewrote many of the rules associated with federal tax credits supporting low-carbon energy projects.

S&P Global Commodity Insights experts Anna Mosby and Conway Irwin joined hosts Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys on the “EnergyCents” podcast to discuss how the bill may influence the development of various energy technologies and when these new rules will take effect.