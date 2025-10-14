Hydrogen Economy; Broadcasting Regulation Changes; and Alternative Trade Routes

S&P Global Offerings
Daily Update — October 14, 2025
Today is Tuesday, October 14, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
The hydrogen economy is nearing the trough of a 10-year boom and bust cycle, experts said during a conference conducted by the University of Texas at Austin’s Energy Institute, but the surviving projects are promising.
The problem started in 2020 when the US Energy Department set a $1/kg target for green hydrogen, Syzygy Plasmonics CEO Trevor Best said, but electrolyzing water into a kilogram of hydrogen takes 50-60 kWh. As the demand for data center power has grown, electricity costs have increased, Best said, adding that one way the hydrogen economy can be revived is by concentrating activity in low-cost centers for derivative products, mainly in industrial cities. Another way is for policy to drive demand.
Artificial Intelligence
Justin Nielson, principal analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence Kagan, joined “Media Talk” podcast host Mike Reynolds to discuss the opportunities and challenges faced by TV and radio broadcasters in 2025. Radio is experiencing a bifurcation, with traditional ad revenues declining while podcasting and streaming drive growth. The outlook for television in 2025 appears challenging, particularly in a year without major events such as the Summer Olympics or a presidential election.
The podcast also explores the impact of technological advancements, including AI and the transition to ATSC 3.0, which promises new revenue opportunities but faces hurdles in consumer adoption.
Private Markets
The first container ship to reach Europe via the Northern Sea Route left China on Sept. 20 for Felixstowe, UK, according to reports, marking a new era in a changing field of trade lanes. The ship is expected to reach Europe in 18 days, compared with the typical four- to eight-week journeys via the Suez Canal or the Cape of Good Hope.
Since 2024, 18 container ships — compared with 74 tankers — have crossed the Bering Sea in the north of Russia to or from China, with ships journeying between China’s Qingdao port and the Russian ports of St. Petersburg or Kaliningrad, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. The Northern Sea Route can therefore be considered an extension of previous Russia-China journeys.