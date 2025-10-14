Hydrogen Economy; Broadcasting Regulation Changes; and Alternative Trade Routes

Energy Transition & Sustainability

The hydrogen economy is nearing the trough of a 10-year boom and bust cycle, experts said during a conference conducted by the University of Texas at Austin’s Energy Institute, but the surviving projects are promising.

The problem started in 2020 when the US Energy Department set a $1/kg target for green hydrogen, Syzygy Plasmonics CEO Trevor Best said, but electrolyzing water into a kilogram of hydrogen takes 50-60 kWh. As the demand for data center power has grown, electricity costs have increased, Best said, adding that one way the hydrogen economy can be revived is by concentrating activity in low-cost centers for derivative products, mainly in industrial cities. Another way is for policy to drive demand.