Shipping Decarbonization; AI in Broadcast Media; and Tariff Pauses

Daily Update — October 13, 2025
Today is Monday, October 13, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
The maritime sector is expected to become the most decarbonized transport segment globally by 2050, driven by increased use of low-carbon fuels, carbon capture and energy-saving measures amid international regulatory drives, classification society DNV said Oct. 8. While global electric car sales have hit records and airlines signed long-term deals for sustainable aviation fuels, shipping companies' green fuel uptake is hampered by high prices and limited availability.
However, DNV said in its latest annual Energy Transition Outlook that the shipping sector will cut its CO2 emissions by 77% by 2050, more than the aviation and road transportation sectors.
Artificial Intelligence
AI has affected every industry, including broadcast, in the past couple of years. While AI was a big topic at the National Association of Broadcasters Show in Las Vegas in April, though, the creative process is probably less affected in the early stages of generative AI models and will have more influence when it comes to TV and film production, editing and delivery processes, and advertising.
Another factor is NextGen TV, which offers ultrahigh definition and interactive features, and at the end of 2024 was available to some 76% of US households. In Las Vegas, GameLoop used NextGen TV to demonstrate viewer engagement with game shows, a feature that draws advertisers. In collaboration with Gray Media and Sinclair Broadcast Group, GameLoop aims to expand to 55 US markets by year-end.
Global Trade
The US and China in May took a 90-day breather from triple-digit tariffs that largely halted container ship traffic between the world's two largest economies. Shippers and buyers raced to get Chinese goods on the water to the US ahead of the holiday shopping season. Mid-August brought another 90-day pause as trade negotiations continued, but this time shippers and buyers largely yawned.
In this episode of the “Commodities Focus” podcast, Kristen Hays, manager of the Americas freight pricing team, and Aroob Sheikh and Catherine George, reporters for North and South American container freight markets, discuss the ups and downs of the two biggest players in global trade.