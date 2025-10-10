Climate Week NYC Takeaways; Industrial Metaverse; and US Plans for Truck Tariffs

Global Trade

On Sept. 24, US President Donald Trump announced 25% truck tariffs on medium and heavy commercial vehicles, starting Oct. 1, along with other tariffs on certain pharmaceuticals and furniture. For the truck tariffs to become effective, the president needs to publish an executive order in the Federal Register with the tariff details. On Oct. 6, the president posted on social media that the tariffs will go into effect Nov. 1, but there are still no details or an executive order.

According to the S&P Global Mobility medium and heavy commercial vehicle (MHCV) forecast teams, the truck industry is sensitive to regional tariffs as the manufacturing supply chain is deeply integrated across North America. The extent of potential disruption depends on several factors, including how tariffs will be applied to trucks and parts compliant with the United States-Mexico-Canada Act. So far, other tariffs have not greatly affected prices in the US MHCV sector, though there have been changes in production sourcing and footprint.