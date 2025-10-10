Climate Week NYC Takeaways; Industrial Metaverse; and US Plans for Truck Tariffs

S&P Global Offerings
Daily Update — October 10, 2025
Today is Friday, October 10, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
The annual Climate Week NYC gathering — organized by nonprofit Climate Group, the UN General Assembly and the city of New York — took place Sept. 21–28, drawing attendees from the private sector, governments, nonprofits and the climate community. This year’s event focused on 10 broad topics under the “Power On” banner theme: energy, environmental justice, finance, food, health, heavy industry, nature, policy, sustainable living and transport.
The annual event convenes business leaders while government leaders and nongovernmental organizations are in New York City for UN General Assembly meetings. This means many decision-makers from the public and private sectors were in the city at a key moment, less than two months before the UN Climate Change Conference.
Artificial Intelligence
Some might think the metaverse was a fad, but rumors of its demise have been greatly exaggerated. While the language may have shifted to things such as spatial computing and augmented reality, the technologies and use cases have flourished.
S&P Global Market Intelligence analysts Neil Barbour and Ian Hughes joined the “Next in Tech” podcast to discuss recent study results and industrial metaverse progress with host Eric Hanselman. Companies are working to build a digital thread that runs through their organizations, linking the physical and virtual worlds. They’re also leveraging digital twins to simulate operations and using AI to create and populate the virtual environments in which they run.
Global Trade
On Sept. 24, US President Donald Trump announced 25% truck tariffs on medium and heavy commercial vehicles, starting Oct. 1, along with other tariffs on certain pharmaceuticals and furniture. For the truck tariffs to become effective, the president needs to publish an executive order in the Federal Register with the tariff details. On Oct. 6, the president posted on social media that the tariffs will go into effect Nov. 1, but there are still no details or an executive order.
According to the S&P Global Mobility medium and heavy commercial vehicle (MHCV) forecast teams, the truck industry is sensitive to regional tariffs as the manufacturing supply chain is deeply integrated across North America. The extent of potential disruption depends on several factors, including how tariffs will be applied to trucks and parts compliant with the United States-Mexico-Canada Act. So far, other tariffs have not greatly affected prices in the US MHCV sector, though there have been changes in production sourcing and footprint.