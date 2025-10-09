Climate Risk in Banking; Analyzing Data Centers; and Container Port Performance

Energy Transition & Sustainability

The “All Things Sustainable” podcast was at Climate Week NYC at the end of September, providing daily coverage of the event. The week included more than 1,000 events and convened an estimated 100,000 attendees from the private sector, governments, nonprofits and the broader climate community.

To understand how financial institutions are showing up in these climate conversations, we sat down with Heather Zichal, global head of sustainability at JPMorganChase. Sharing key takeaways from the event, Zichal explained why adaptation and resilience are growing areas of focus, discussed how conversations around insurance are being affected, and talked about the rising role of AI in the climate and energy transition. She also outlined how the landscape for climate and sustainability is shifting heading into 2026.