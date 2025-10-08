GCC Energy Transition; Economic Growth in Emerging Markets; and Animal Feed Trade

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Battery storage is critical to the Middle East’s energy transition, bridging the gap between abundant but intermittent solar and wind generation and sharply rising demand. Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries host some of the world’s largest battery tenders, with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates spearheading gigascale deployments.

In S&P Global Ratings' view, the GCC is one of the most dynamic battery storage markets globally, with Saudi Arabia targeting 48 GWh of capacity by 2030. It has commissioned or contracted several projects in the past year, while the UAE is advancing one of the world’s largest solar-plus-storage projects. The scale and speed of these projects underscore the GCC’s shift from pilot schemes to large-scale deployment in just a few years.