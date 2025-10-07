Australia’s Biofuel Focus; China Powering AI; and EU Sanctions on Oil

Energy Transition & Sustainability

The Australian government unveiled a focused approach to its bioenergy transition Oct. 2, releasing a discussion paper for its National Bioenergy Feedstock Strategy that excludes used cooking oil, municipal waste and nonbiogenic sources such as green hydrogen. The strategy, driven by the Labor government's aim to boost domestic biofuel production and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, will concentrate on feedstocks derived directly from primary industries, namely the nation's agriculture and forestry sectors.

The strategy is designed to support feedstock supply chains and will work in conjunction with the government's A$1.1 billion ($728 million) Cleaner Fuels Program, according to Julie Collins, minister for agriculture, fisheries and forestry.