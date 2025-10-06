AI’s Impact on Sustainability; Emerging Market Brief; and Africa’s Battery Metals Build-out

Artificial Intelligence

Companies are increasingly embedding AI into their systems and products, describing the technology as a transformative force for efficiency, innovation and decision-making. The rapid deployment of AI has also revealed environmental and ethical pitfalls that need to be addressed.

The S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment includes questions about companies’ use of AI to evaluate sustainability performance and determine the policies used to govern AI use. Of the companies that responded to these questions, 36% have a dedicated AI policy or an AI policy integrated into other governance policies. Dedicated AI policies most often cover privacy issues and rarely address issues around identification of AI-generated content.