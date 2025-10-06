AI’s Impact on Sustainability; Emerging Market Brief; and Africa’s Battery Metals Build-out

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Daily Update — October 06, 2025
Today Is Monday, October 6, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Artificial Intelligence
Companies are increasingly embedding AI into their systems and products, describing the technology as a transformative force for efficiency, innovation and decision-making. The rapid deployment of AI has also revealed environmental and ethical pitfalls that need to be addressed.
The S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment includes questions about companies’ use of AI to evaluate sustainability performance and determine the policies used to govern AI use. Of the companies that responded to these questions, 36% have a dedicated AI policy or an AI policy integrated into other governance policies. Dedicated AI policies most often cover privacy issues and rarely address issues around identification of AI-generated content.
Economy
Local currency issuance has gained momentum in emerging markets, attracting investors with higher real yields. S&P Global Ratings believes this trend will continue over the coming quarters, as expected rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve will provide room for further monetary easing in emerging markets (EMs) and mitigate external risks, such as a slowdown in global growth and geopolitical headwinds..
While foreign currency issuance prevailed in the first half of 2025, local currency issuance has accelerated, particularly from sovereign issuers in Latin America. EM-17 currencies appreciated by a median value of 4% year to date, with Latin America outperforming at 11%. The EM-17 group comprises Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Nigeria, Peru, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam.
Energy & Commodities
Africa has become the epicenter of an intensifying global competition for critical minerals as countries move to secure supply chains for the materials required to power the energy transition. The continent's strategic importance has surged as it accounts for approximately 30% of the world's mineral resources, many of which are classified as critical for battery manufacturing and clean energy infrastructure.
China has established itself as a dominant force in Africa's mining sector, with a strategic focus on securing essential resources for its manufacturing and energy transition goals. As global demand for critical minerals escalates, China's involvement in Africa's mining industry is reshaping the regional dynamics of resource extraction, economic development and geopolitical influence.