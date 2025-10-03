Methane Emissions Regulations; Human Resources Tech; and Urbanization in Emerging Markets

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Daily Update — October 03, 2025
Today is Friday, October 3, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
EU officials are committed to the bloc’s first methane emissions regulation on imported fuels, despite pushback from the Trump administration. As the trading partners debate the rules, the US natural gas industry faces significant uncertainty regarding compliance requirements.
The White House has shifted its focus from tracking domestic emissions to expanding US LNG exports and easing oversight. At the same time, global buyers continue to seek cleaner supply, and available data keeps improving.
Artificial Intelligence
Managing the capabilities of an organization’s workforce is challenging at the best of times, but the upheaval created by AI entering the workplace makes that task all the more complex. S&P Global Market Intelligence analyst Ethan Ray joined host Eric Hanselman on the “Next in Tech” podcast to discuss the technologies used to address AI integration, the progress made and how the situation could unfold.
There’s a rush to determine if new technologies are increasing worker productivity and the skills needed to use such tools. A recent S&P Global study and the HR Tech conference highlighted trends that could transform working environments. Workforce intelligence approaches aim to holistically analyze employee knowledge and ability for skills matching and development planning.
Economy
Demographic shifts are likely to lead to younger and increasingly urban populations that will transform emerging markets, particularly across the Middle East and North Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus and sub-Saharan Africa.
Alongside global growth lagging recent historical averages, the changes expected in the coming decades are likely to result in significantly more young people facing job market megatrends that may undermine their employment prospects, especially in capitals and major urban centers. S&P Global Ratings believes that this could create political risks in many emerging markets over the medium to long term.