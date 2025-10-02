Businesses Explore Conservation; All in on AI; and India’s Shrimp Shift

S&P Global Offerings
Daily Update — October 02, 2025
Today is Thursday, October 2, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
At Climate Week NYC, “All Things Sustainable” podcast hosts Lindsey Hall and Esther Whieldon sat down on the sidelines with Daniela Raik, newly appointed interim CEO at Conservation International, a nonprofit that helps people and nature thrive together.
Raik explained why nature was a focus at this year’s Climate Week NYC, which coincided with the ratification of a historic UN treaty to safeguard marine biodiversity on the high seas.
Artificial Intelligence
In late 2022, AI emerged as a transformative force in the global tech industry. Since then, the sector has evolved beyond steady cloud expansion and IT spending increases to an AI-driven revolution. This has been characterized by a surge in demand for data center infrastructure and power, driven by large language model training and the anticipated widespread adoption of AI inference and end-user deployments, which seem to be at greater risk of being underestimated than overstated. According to International Data Corp., the AI transformation is still in its early stages, with AI IT spending estimated to reach $430 billion in 2025 and exceed $1 trillion by 2029.
Global Trade
India, the world's second-largest shrimp exporter, is strategically shifting its focus to alternative trading partners as it faces a 50% tariff from the US, its largest export market. The total effective tariff on Indian shrimp exports to the US now stands at 58.26%, which includes new tariffs of 50%, existing antidumping duties of 2.49% and countervailing duties of 5.77%. In the financial year ended March 31, 2025, 42% of India's frozen shrimp went to the US, according to the Indian Marine Products Export Development Authority.
Processors and exporters are looking beyond the US to markets in Europe and Southeast Asia, said Willem van der Pijl, co-founder and managing director of the Global Shrimp Forum. They are also investing in capacity for value-added products such as cooked, marinated and breaded shrimp.