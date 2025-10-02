Businesses Explore Conservation; All in on AI; and India’s Shrimp Shift

Global Trade

India, the world's second-largest shrimp exporter, is strategically shifting its focus to alternative trading partners as it faces a 50% tariff from the US, its largest export market. The total effective tariff on Indian shrimp exports to the US now stands at 58.26%, which includes new tariffs of 50%, existing antidumping duties of 2.49% and countervailing duties of 5.77%. In the financial year ended March 31, 2025, 42% of India's frozen shrimp went to the US, according to the Indian Marine Products Export Development Authority.

Processors and exporters are looking beyond the US to markets in Europe and Southeast Asia, said Willem van der Pijl, co-founder and managing director of the Global Shrimp Forum. They are also investing in capacity for value-added products such as cooked, marinated and breaded shrimp.