Building Electrification; Q4 Global Economic Outlook; and Public Vs. Private Ratings

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Buildings in the US account for about 40% of domestic energy demand and about 25% of greenhouse gas emissions. Increased electrification of buildings, particularly in heating, is core to policy makers realizing decarbonization ambitions.

Julia Kim, a US power markets expert at S&P Global Commodity Insights, joins the “EnergyCents” podcast with hosts Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to discuss incentives behind US building electrification and explain how the pace of heat pump adoption will reflect regional differences in incumbent heat source and state-level policy.