Exploring Carbon Capture; Inside the AI Landscape; and Weak Consumer Confidence

Energy Transition & Sustainability

The opportunity for carbon capture technology is expanding as the role of natural gas in power generation grows. Ion Clean Energy, which includes Chevron, ExxonMobil, Williams Companies and Carbon Direct as investors, is working to address this opportunity with its proprietary absorbent technology.

Tim Vail, CEO of Ion Clean Energy, joined Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to discuss carbon capture technology and the opportunities for growth as power markets seek clean, firm and dispatchable generation.