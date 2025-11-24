California’s Solar Output; Evolving World of Data Centers; and November Economic Outlook

Energy Transition & Sustainability

California continues to dominate US solar output, accounting for 22.1% of national solar generation in 2024. While solar is projected to grow in every US state through 2035, California's build-out remains among the most aggressive. According to the S&P Global Energy Market Indicative Forecast for the third quarter of 2025, about 219.8 GW of renewables are expected to be built in California by 2035, with solar comprising 75.5%. This indicates the state’s continued leadership in clean energy, but the rapid build-out is leading to challenges such as increasingly curtailed volumes, declining capacity value and compressed margins.

California is now second to Texas in installed solar, with 23.8 GW operating as of October 2025 and an additional 20.6 GW of grid-scale projects in the pipeline — capacity that would nearly double the current fleet. The Golden State remains a central driver of photovoltaic development as it transitions toward 100% carbon-free generation. Statewide clean energy targets require utilities to source 60% renewable energy by 2030 and achieve 100% carbon-free electricity by 2045. Meeting these targets implies substantial building works: The Market Indicative Forecast projects 165.8 GW of solar in California by 2035, lifting solar's share of statewide generation to 60.7% in 2035 from 22.6% in 2024.