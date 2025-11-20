Cement Decarbonization in India; Africa’s Economic Potential; and EV Battery Supply Chains

Economy

Most African economies are expected to grow slowly but steadily in 2025 and 2026, averaging close to the 3.8% observed since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. The region will benefit from more benign inflation dynamics, lower food and energy prices, and a weaker US dollar, reducing the cost of imports. Declining global interest rates will alleviate near-term financing constraints. Most African economies are sheltered from ongoing tariff-related tensions, as the US accounts for only 5% of total exports. Beyond the next few years, faster economic growth is needed to improve living standards for a rapidly growing population. Africa has the opportunity to unlock its vast critical mineral resources to accelerate growth and narrow the large income gap between the region and the rest of the world.

S&P Global projects that GDP growth rates in most African economies over the next couple of years will be similar to those averaged in the post-COVID-19 period between 2021 and 2024. We expect household spending, which accounts for over 60% of Africa’s GDP, to remain a key growth driver for most African economies.

