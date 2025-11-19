Sustainable Finance in Africa; AI Sentiment; and Private Capital Mobilization

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Sustainable debt volumes in Africa are rising, reaching a record of nearly $13 billion in 2024. Yet, African sustainable bond issuance constitutes less than 1% of the global total and remains insufficient to address the continent’s development and infrastructure needs. Most of the allocation from green, social and sustainable bonds goes to renewable energy projects, which are key to addressing Africa’s energy transition needs and ensuring broader and more stable access to electricity. Climate change adaptation, water security and biodiversity preservation may benefit from broader financing strategies.

S&P Global Ratings has published 17 second-party opinions (SPOs) for financial institutions, corporates and sovereign governments across Africa. Financial institutions account for the majority of SPOs and have dominated the sustainable bond sector in Africa over the past five years. Sovereign issuance across the continent is expected to grow in the coming years, driven by investor appetite and governments’ efforts to address environmental and social challenges.