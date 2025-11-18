COP30 Expectations; AI Agent Releases; and Private Credit’s Opacity Problem

Energy Transition & Sustainability

This episode of the “All Things Sustainable” podcast covered what to expect from the 2025 UN Climate Change Conference (COP30), held Nov. 10–21 in Belém, Brazil. At this annual summit, world leaders convene to work on climate change solutions. COP30 is known as the "Implementation COP” because it will focus on turning climate commitments into action.

To learn more, hosts Lindsey Hall and Esther Whieldon sat down on the sidelines of the PRI in Person conference in São Paulo with Marcos Neto, assistant secretary-general at the UN Development Programme (UNDP) and director of the UNDP’s Bureau for Policy and Programme Support. Neto explained the themes he’s watching during COP30, including financing needs, the climate-nature nexus, the rising focus on adaptation and resilience, and the evolving role of insurance in climate conversations. Neto also discussed the UNDP’s work helping countries develop nationally determined contributions, which are updated every five years to outline countries’ plans for achieving Paris Agreement on climate change goals.