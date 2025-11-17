COP30 Insights; GenAI Adoption Skyrocketing; and SPIVA Midyear 2025 Results

Artificial Intelligence

Nearly half of US internet adults recently surveyed use at least one generative AI tool, such as ChatGPT or Gemini. The rapid adoption of GenAI is due to its widespread use for online searches and work-related tasks. Results from S&P Global Market Intelligence Kagan’s US Consumer Insights surveys show that consumer adoption of GenAI tools has risen significantly over the past 18 months. In early 2024, 24% of surveyed US internet adults reported using GenAI. This figure grew to 33% by fall 2024 and has risen to 46% in late 2025.

GenAI applications are being used as stand-alone tools and integrated into websites and mobile apps to enhance chat and search functionality. This technology is powerful because it makes it easy for consumers to continue doing what they have already been doing: using conversational queries.