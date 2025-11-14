False Flags and Shadow Fleets; Nuclear, Gas Uplift From Data Center Demand; and Private Equity Deal Value Leaps

S&P Global Offerings
Daily Update — November 14, 2025
Today is Friday, November 14, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Global Trade
The maritime industry is grappling with the issue of fraudulently registered, or false-flagged, vessels, which pose significant risks to safety and compliance. The issue is strongly correlated to the rise of global trade tariffs. These vessels can evade oversight by being registered under flags of convenience — a practice in which ships are registered to a country with looser regulations than that of the ship’s owners — leading to potential security threats and environmental hazards.
Efforts to address this challenge include the implementation of advanced tracking technologies and stricter enforcement of maritime laws. Industry experts advocate for a unified approach to ensure transparency and accountability, which are essential for maintaining the integrity of global trade and safeguarding marine ecosystems.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
Electricity demand in the US is projected to grow over 3% annually through 2030, driven by data center expansion, electrification and industry reshoring. In response, the nuclear sector is experiencing a major revitalization, bolstered by federal support, private investment from Big Tech and the development of small modular reactors. Natural gas generation is also expanding rapidly, although it faces challenges from rising prices and backlogged orders. While coal generation is expected to temporarily resurge due to favorable market dynamics, it faces a long-term decline with over 60 GW of capacity slated for retirement by 2030. Concurrently, legislative changes are accelerating the phaseout of tax credits for renewables, reshaping the investment landscape for future energy projects.
Private Markets
In October, global private equity and venture capital deal value surged 49% year over year to $111.44 billion, surpassing the full-year totals for 2023 and 2024, S&P Global Market Intelligence reported. Despite this increase, the number of deals in October decreased to 833 from 1,212 year over year. In the year through Oct. 31, the transaction value rose to $749.76 billion, while total deal count fell to 10,606 from 11,236. The technology, media and telecom sector was the most active, with 282 private equity-backed transactions, primarily in application software. Notably, October featured 13 deals valued at over $1 billion, including a $40 billion acquisition of Aligned Data Centers from Macquarie Group by a consortium that included BlackRock, NVIDIA and Microsoft, as well as an $18.51 billion acquisition of Hologic by a Blackstone- and TPG Global-led consortium.