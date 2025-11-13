Sustainable Fuel Commitments; Gas Turbines for Data Centers; and Supply Chain Outlook

S&P Global Offerings
Daily Update — November 13, 2025
Today is Thursday, November 13, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
Nineteen countries committed to at least quadrupling their sustainable fuel use by 2035 from 2024 levels, ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Belém, Brazil. The pledge, launched at the Belém Climate Summit on Nov. 7, aims to accelerate decarbonization in hard-to-abate sectors, including aviation, maritime transport and heavy industry, through coordinated international action on biofuels, biogas, synthetic fuels, and hydrogen and its derivatives.
"The pledge aims to provide political support and promote international cooperation to increase at least fourfold the use of sustainable fuels by 2035," Brazil, which holds the COP30 presidency, said in a statement. This represents a multilateral effort to scale sustainable fuel markets ahead of COP30 and builds on commitments made at the 2023 conference, when world leaders agreed to triple global renewable energy generation capacity by 2030.
Artificial Intelligence
The gas turbine industry has made a remarkable comeback in recent years, fueled by AI power demand. In this episode of the “Energy Evolution” podcast, Javier Cavada, president and CEO for EMEA at Mitsubishi Power, joined host Eklavya Gupte to examine how AI's demand for 24/7 power has created multiyear waiting times for new gas turbines.
The conversation explores the far-reaching implications of this boom. Tech giants are building dedicated gas-fired plants for data centers, developing nations are facing turbine shortages, and manufacturers are having difficulties meeting record demand. Cavada said Mitsubishi Power is already discussing projects for 2031–2032, highlighting the unprecedented demand.
Global Trade
Supply chain decision-makers became more tactical in 2025 to offset an estimated $907 billion in tariff costs. While uncertainty around tariffs will remain a part of supply chain planning in 2026, increased momentum from global free trade deals is expected to lead to export growth and sourcing opportunities. Companies are anticipated to return to long-term sourcing investment decisions in 2026. Free trade deals have helped emerging economies develop in the past, but the low-cost labor advantage of these markets is eroding because of robotic manufacturing.
The trade policy environment will become more supportive of global supply chains in 2026, even if US tariff uncertainties remain. US import duties are here to stay for the foreseeable future, but a series of lightweight trade deals based on tariff concessions in return for purchase and investment commitments will provide an offset. Meanwhile, fully fledged trade deals across Europe, Asia and Latin America provide opportunities to collaborate. This is especially pertinent as the supply chains powering AI face the same trade policy challenges, with continued export control restrictions and additional costs from US tariffs. Capital expenditure by the six largest US hyperscalers is expected to top $500 billion annually by 2027, driven by AI accelerators and associated infrastructure.