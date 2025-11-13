Sustainable Fuel Commitments; Gas Turbines for Data Centers; and Supply Chain Outlook

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Nineteen countries committed to at least quadrupling their sustainable fuel use by 2035 from 2024 levels, ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Belém, Brazil. The pledge, launched at the Belém Climate Summit on Nov. 7, aims to accelerate decarbonization in hard-to-abate sectors, including aviation, maritime transport and heavy industry, through coordinated international action on biofuels, biogas, synthetic fuels, and hydrogen and its derivatives.

"The pledge aims to provide political support and promote international cooperation to increase at least fourfold the use of sustainable fuels by 2035," Brazil, which holds the COP30 presidency, said in a statement. This represents a multilateral effort to scale sustainable fuel markets ahead of COP30 and builds on commitments made at the 2023 conference, when world leaders agreed to triple global renewable energy generation capacity by 2030.