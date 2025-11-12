Exploring Sustainable Aircraft Fuel; US Trade Deals with Asia; and Big Picture on Private Markets

Energy Transition & Sustainability

In this episode of the “Look Forward” podcast, S&P Global Commodity Insights experts Roman Kramarchuk and Ina Chirita joined host Andy Critchlow to discuss the challenges in reducing carbon emissions in aviation, including the rising demand for and high production costs of sustainable aviation fuels.

Listeners will gain insights into the state of aviation emissions, the role of various feedstocks and the fragmented policy environment affecting the adoption of sustainable aircraft fuel. The episode also explored the potential of emerging technologies, the importance of global cooperation in setting cohesive policies, and the implications for airlines and consumers as the industry strives for sustainability.