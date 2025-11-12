Exploring Sustainable Aircraft Fuel; US Trade Deals with Asia; and Big Picture on Private Markets

S&P Global Offerings
Daily Update — November 12, 2025
Today is Wednesday, November 12, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
In this episode of the “Look Forward” podcast, S&P Global Commodity Insights experts Roman Kramarchuk and Ina Chirita joined host Andy Critchlow to discuss the challenges in reducing carbon emissions in aviation, including the rising demand for and high production costs of sustainable aviation fuels.
Listeners will gain insights into the state of aviation emissions, the role of various feedstocks and the fragmented policy environment affecting the adoption of sustainable aircraft fuel. The episode also explored the potential of emerging technologies, the importance of global cooperation in setting cohesive policies, and the implications for airlines and consumers as the industry strives for sustainability.
Global Trade
At the end of October, US President Donald Trump visited multiple Asian countries and furthered trade deals. The US signed Technology Prosperity Deals and refined prior framework agreements with South Korea and Japan, specifying industries and technologies that the US aims to protect through reliable trade or US investment. While many elements affect the industries on which the auto sector depends, the new deals focus on technology and broader economic issues. The investment agreements address issues such as AI adoption, research security, advanced radio access networks, and supply chains for pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.
An agreement with China was also announced, though much of it centered on extending suspended tariffs and nontariff trade barriers for another year.
Private Markets
Private credit firms have grown considerably with support from large private equity firms, creating more competition for traditional banks. While many traditional lenders are concerned about ceding market share, they have lent directly to and partnered with private credit firms. Depository institutions have also benefited from private credit firms supporting asset values by lending directly against commercial real estate properties or purchasing loans at more favorable prices than expected by market participants a few years ago.
The investment community received greater clarity on banks' direct exposures to private credit firms in the fourth quarter of 2024, when the industry began breaking out loans to nondepository financial institutions (NDFIs). Loans to NDFIs include loans to mortgage intermediaries, business credit intermediaries and consumer credit intermediaries; other loans to NDFIs; and loans to private equity firms, which grew 57% through the first six months of 2025. Some traditional lenders have argued that the private credit sector is untested since it has not yet been through a significant downturn. Other banks have called for more nuance and have suggested that not all private credit lenders are created equal.