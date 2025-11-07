Asia's Coal Dilemma; Data Center Investments; and October VC Funding Value

Artificial Intelligence

The data center boom powering the AI revolution is moving the macro needle, particularly in the US. Data centers and related high-tech investment activities are already key drivers of the country's growth, with estimates suggesting that 80% of the growth in final private domestic demand in the first half of 2025 came from data centers and high-tech-related spending. The AI revolution, including ongoing data center investment as well as any larger macro payoff down the road, seems set to be a major driver of economic activity for years to come. This is a potentially positive macro story, but it will inevitably raise distribution issues.

This article is part of S&P Global's upcoming research journal, Look Forward: Data Center Frontiers, to be published in December. The journal will provide a global perspective on AI-driven data center growth and offer insights into sector economics, energy resources, financing, geopolitics and technological advancements.