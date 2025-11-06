Steelmaking Decarbonization; Open Compute Project; and Basmati Rice Exports in Asia

Energy Transition & Sustainability

The European steel industry is changing its policies to support domestic companies, but steelmakers in the region are struggling to balance their decarbonization commitment timelines with an unfavorable market environment. Most integrated mills are transitioning from traditional high-emission blast furnaces to lower-emission electric arc furnaces, and many plan to establish low-emission metallics production with a direct reduced iron plant.

But there has been a marked increase in headlines this year about the feasibility and pace of the industry's shift toward lower-carbon steelmaking, with a flurry of announcements about project alterations and delays in decarbonization efforts. In the latest example, Swedish lower-carbon-emission steel startup Stegra said in October that it is seeking €975 million in additional funding.