Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Daily Update — November 05, 2025

Decoding Sustainable Aviation; IMF Insights; and Asia’s Shipbuilding Powerhouses

Today is Wednesday, November 5, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.

Subscribe

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Decoding SAF, a pathway to sustainable aviation

 

Sustainable aviation fuel is emerging as a pivotal element in the aviation industry's quest to achieve carbon neutrality. This infographic delves into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production routes, regional demand and price trends.

 

The transition to SAF is not without its hurdles. SAF production costs remain high, and other routes have lower carbon intensity reductions. Still, the adoption of SAF remains the airline industry's most scalable solution to cutting emissions.

Economy

Listen: IMF Insights: Economic Resilience and AI's Impact | Look Forward

 

In this episode of the “Look Forward” podcast, S&P Global Ratings Chief Economist Paul Gruenwald joined host Andy Critchlow to discuss the key takeaways from recent International Monetary Fund meetings, including the importance of economic resilience and the implications of AI. Gruenwald said participants at the meetings were relieved that US tariffs announced earlier this year had a smaller impact than expected. Gruenwald also said that while AI presents opportunities for increased productivity and innovation, it could also displace jobs and require workforce adaptation. 

Global Trade

Listen: Charting a New Course for Asia's Shipbuilding Powerhouses | The Decisive

 

Asian shipbuilders are adapting to new market demands and technological advancements as global trade dynamics shift. In this episode of “The Decisive” podcast, S&P Global Market Intelligence economists Ashima Tyagi and Keyla Goodno joined host Kristen Hallam to discuss how these shipbuilders are maintaining their competitive edge in the global market.

 

The episode also highlights the challenges faced by the industry, including environmental regulations and the need for sustainable practices. As shipbuilders innovate and invest in greener technologies, they are poised to play a crucial role in global trade.

In case you missed it

  • Indian renewable energy credits have reached a record low due to sluggish demand, raising concerns about the effectiveness of renewable energy policies and the need for stronger incentives to stimulate growth.
  • The manganese market remained stable in the third quarter, but expansions by major producers may pressure recovering prices.
  • As of Oct. 29, there were three ongoing mutual-to-stock conversions in the US, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence’s latest State of the Pipeline report, which features updates from the mutual bank conversion sector. 

Upcoming events

Content Type

Newsletter