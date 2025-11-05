Decoding Sustainable Aviation; IMF Insights; and Asia’s Shipbuilding Powerhouses

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Daily Update — November 05, 2025
Today is Wednesday, November 5, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
Sustainable aviation fuel is emerging as a pivotal element in the aviation industry's quest to achieve carbon neutrality. This infographic delves into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production routes, regional demand and price trends.
The transition to SAF is not without its hurdles. SAF production costs remain high, and other routes have lower carbon intensity reductions. Still, the adoption of SAF remains the airline industry's most scalable solution to cutting emissions.
Economy
In this episode of the “Look Forward” podcast, S&P Global Ratings Chief Economist Paul Gruenwald joined host Andy Critchlow to discuss the key takeaways from recent International Monetary Fund meetings, including the importance of economic resilience and the implications of AI. Gruenwald said participants at the meetings were relieved that US tariffs announced earlier this year had a smaller impact than expected. Gruenwald also said that while AI presents opportunities for increased productivity and innovation, it could also displace jobs and require workforce adaptation.
Global Trade
Asian shipbuilders are adapting to new market demands and technological advancements as global trade dynamics shift. In this episode of “The Decisive” podcast, S&P Global Market Intelligence economists Ashima Tyagi and Keyla Goodno joined host Kristen Hallam to discuss how these shipbuilders are maintaining their competitive edge in the global market.
The episode also highlights the challenges faced by the industry, including environmental regulations and the need for sustainable practices. As shipbuilders innovate and invest in greener technologies, they are poised to play a crucial role in global trade.