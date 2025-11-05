Decoding Sustainable Aviation; IMF Insights; and Asia’s Shipbuilding Powerhouses

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Sustainable aviation fuel is emerging as a pivotal element in the aviation industry's quest to achieve carbon neutrality. This infographic delves into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production routes, regional demand and price trends.

The transition to SAF is not without its hurdles. SAF production costs remain high, and other routes have lower carbon intensity reductions. Still, the adoption of SAF remains the airline industry's most scalable solution to cutting emissions.