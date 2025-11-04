Germany’s Energy Transition; Cambodian Rice Exports; and Private Equity Targets HVAC

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Germany’s energy ministry published a report highlighting the need for a reality check on electricity demand forecasts and the implications for renewable energy expansion.

Andreas Franke, editorial lead at S&P Global Commodity Insights, and Henning Gloystein, managing director of energy, climate and resources at Eurasia Group, examined how revised projections could alter Berlin's solar and wind expansion targets and redirect the country's path to 80% renewable power by 2030. The conversation delved into the challenges facing German industry amid high energy costs and whether the country's 2045 climate targets are realistic given its planned reliance on gas-fired power generation. Franke and Gloystein also discussed how this recalibrated approach signals broader challenges facing the global energy transition and if similar reality checks are needed in other European nations.