UK Climate Commitments; Powering the Future; and Investments in Industrials

Energy Transition & Sustainability

The UK government doubled down on its clean energy ambitions by unveiling a climate strategy on Oct. 29 focused on renewables sector growth and lower energy costs. The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero published the carbon budget and growth delivery plan, outlining how the UK will meet its legally binding emissions reduction targets from 2023 to 2037. Carbon budgets function as five-year caps on greenhouse gas emissions, with the government committed to setting its seventh carbon budget by June 2026.

Central to this is the UK government's plan to stick to its target of decarbonizing the power sector by 2030. This announcement came amid pushback on the government’s ambitious renewable targets from policymakers and opposition political parties. The government was urged to reframe its 2030 clean power target to prioritize cheaper energy bills.