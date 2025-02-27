Daily Update: February 27, 2025

S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global — 27 February 2025
Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy
The steel industry recycles millions of tons of metal every year, sourced from old automobiles, construction debris and other steel products. The advantage of this ferrous scrap is that it requires less energy to repurpose recycled materials than to produce new steel. From both environmental and financial perspectives, ferrous scrap can be an attractive proposition. Despite a general downward trend in steel production and consumption, the North American ferrous scrap market is projected to grow in 2025, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights.
Electric arc furnaces (EAFs), which melt and reuse recycled ferrous scrap, produce less than one-third of the emissions per ton of crude steel compared to more carbon-intensive coal-powered blast furnaces. Some steelmakers have decommissioned blast furnaces to meet net-zero emissions goals. In 2023, steel production via EAFs reached 28.2% of global steel production. In North America, Mexico produced 93.4% of its steel using EAFs, while the US produced 68.3% of its steel with this method and Canada produced 41.8%.
Global steel demand was sluggish in 2024 and is expected remain so in 2025 due to property sector weakness and moderating growth in infrastructure investment in certain key markets, according to S&P Global Ratings. Oversupply of new steel remains a challenge for global steel markets, leading to lower prices and protectionist trade policies. Ferrous scrap markets have not been immune to sluggish steel demand.
"Prices for all scrap grades have been trending downwards," a scrap dealer said in an interview with S&P Global Commodity Insights. "As I understand, mills are not selling finished products."
Despite these challenges, ferrous scrap imports from Mexico to the US surged in August 2024. The strength of the US dollar against the Mexican peso has made Mexican ferrous scrap an attractive and affordable option for US steel markets. Similarly, Brazilian ferrous scrap exports have jumped due to demand from India.
Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, launched two new daily ferrous scrap price assessments for the US Southeast in 2024. Growing demand for ferrous scrap, as US steelmakers expand their steelmaking capacity, has increased the need for price assessments due to the regional variability of prices.
Today is Thursday, February 27, 2025, and here is today’s essential intelligence.
Last week, the All Things Sustainable podcast (formerly ESG Insider) reached 2 million downloads. The latest episode features an interview with the largest bank in the US. We sit down with Brian DiMarino, managing director and deputy director of global sustainability, strategy and operations at JPMorganChase. He explains how the bank is navigating a challenging sustainability landscape, including its decision to exit the Net-Zero Banking Alliance, and why he believes it’s time for a “rebrand” of some of the language companies use when communicating about sustainability topics.
—Listen and subscribe to the podcast from S&P Global Sustainable1
Several Asia-Pacific economies could be on the US radar for trade actions. S&P Global Ratings believes they check at least one of the boxes for "unfair trade" practices under the Trump administration's Fair and Reciprocal Plan. The plan, released in a memorandum on Feb. 13, 2025, gives the US a high degree of discretion and flexibility in interpreting "unfair practices." As such, the scope of economies that may be under scrutiny is wide.
—Read the article from S&P Global Ratings
Credit quality for S&P Global Ratings rated US not-for-profit entities remains stable owing to the continued operational recovery and growing financial resource strength across the sector. Consistent donor gifts and robust market returns in recent years have boosted endowments and investment pools, affording institutions greater flexibility to address current and future operating and strategic needs.
—Read the article from S&P Global Ratings
Greenhouse gas emissions from Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine rose by 30% during the third year of the war, exacerbated by rising forest fires and heavy warfare, according to a new study released Feb. 24. Attacks on energy infrastructure and active fighting have contributed to emissions of almost 229.7 million mt of CO2 equivalent linked to the Russian invasion, according to preliminary assessments by the Initiative on GHG Accounting of War.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
In 2025, there are a plethora of promising High Impact Wells (HIW) poised to advance the exploration narrative. Despite a recent decline in the number of New Field Wildcats (NFW) being drilled, and a subsequent reduction in newly discovered resources, there remain substantial discoveries, particularly from HIWs. These wells are critical for driving exploration, facilitating the discovery of new basins and plays, and ensuring the replenishment of resources.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
Customer loyalty in the automotive industry is a vital component for sustained success; competition is fierce and consumer preferences are ever-changing. Vehicle manufacturers recognize that fostering loyalty among their customer base not only enhances their brand reputation but also drives profitability.
—Read the article from S&P Global Mobility
TPM, organized by the Journal of Commerce by S&P Global, is the premier conference for the trans-Pacific and global container shipping and logistics community. TPM annually presents the industry’s most in-depth program delving into the most pressing challenges affecting container shippers in North America and globally. The event annually attracts the most senior-level audience in this industry and is a platform for a week of essential and intensive networking, negotiations, and relationship building among the multiple parties in the international container shipping supply chain.