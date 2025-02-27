Daily Update: February 27, 2025

The steel industry recycles millions of tons of metal every year, sourced from old automobiles, construction debris and other steel products. The advantage of this ferrous scrap is that it requires less energy to repurpose recycled materials than to produce new steel. From both environmental and financial perspectives, ferrous scrap can be an attractive proposition. Despite a general downward trend in steel production and consumption, the North American ferrous scrap market is projected to grow in 2025, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Electric arc furnaces (EAFs), which melt and reuse recycled ferrous scrap, produce less than one-third of the emissions per ton of crude steel compared to more carbon-intensive coal-powered blast furnaces. Some steelmakers have decommissioned blast furnaces to meet net-zero emissions goals. In 2023, steel production via EAFs reached 28.2% of global steel production. In North America, Mexico produced 93.4% of its steel using EAFs, while the US produced 68.3% of its steel with this method and Canada produced 41.8%.

Global steel demand was sluggish in 2024 and is expected remain so in 2025 due to property sector weakness and moderating growth in infrastructure investment in certain key markets, according to S&P Global Ratings. Oversupply of new steel remains a challenge for global steel markets, leading to lower prices and protectionist trade policies. Ferrous scrap markets have not been immune to sluggish steel demand.

"Prices for all scrap grades have been trending downwards," a scrap dealer said in an interview with S&P Global Commodity Insights. "As I understand, mills are not selling finished products."

Despite these challenges, ferrous scrap imports from Mexico to the US surged in August 2024. The strength of the US dollar against the Mexican peso has made Mexican ferrous scrap an attractive and affordable option for US steel markets. Similarly, Brazilian ferrous scrap exports have jumped due to demand from India.

Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, launched two new daily ferrous scrap price assessments for the US Southeast in 2024. Growing demand for ferrous scrap, as US steelmakers expand their steelmaking capacity, has increased the need for price assessments due to the regional variability of prices.

