Daily Update: February 25, 2025

S&P Global — 25 February 2025
Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy
S&P Global Ratings Chief Economist Paul Gruenwald returned from the World Economic Forum meetings in Davos, Switzerland, this year convinced that the volatility and uncertainties of Trump’s second presidency had already been internalized and were now viewed as merely the cost of doing business. The observation was remarkable, given the globalist outlook of most Davos attendees and their aversion to the protectionist trade posture of the new administration. Despite this, pronouncements out of Davos reflected the transactional needs of global businesses and governments. Any negative reactions were likely saved for more intimate settings.
While the protectionist rhetoric of the US administration may have been somewhat priced in to markets, threats of tariffs could still destabilize global markets and upend economic projections. S&P Global Market Intelligence is projecting a slowdown in quarter-over-quarter global real GDP growth rates this year, primarily driven by tariff-related uncertainty. There is a significant downside risk that the unpredictable environment could lead to underinvestment, further weakening the global economy.
US GDP growth is still expected to slow this year, although February’s projections are more positive than January’s given solid momentum in consumer spending going into 2025. S&P Global Market Intelligence revised down the real GDP growth forecasts for Brazil, the UK and Russia, reflecting tighter monetary policy. Global Purchasing Managers’ Index figures indicate weaker growth momentum due to policy-related uncertainty.
Inflation has proven stickier than expected, despite widespread expectations that the inflationary trend was tamed. The consumer price inflation rate for the Group of Five, comprising Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa, has maintained a very gradual downward trend, lowering to 4.1% from 4.2% in December 2024. However, core inflation has picked up, which could delay the anticipated reduction of policy rates and further hamper growth.
As of late January, US economic activity and inflation outpaced that of the UK and Europe. With the US economy still showing signs of being overheated, rate reductions from the Fed are believed to be moving to the backburner.
Today is Tuesday, February 25, 2025, and here is today’s essential intelligence.
State-owned engineering consultancy and technology licensing company Engineers India Ltd. aims to launch its commercial sustainable aviation fuel plant in Mangalore by the end of 2026. The plant, utilizing the hydroprocessed esters and fatty acids pathway, will have a production capacity of 20 kiloliters/d (126 b/d), with used cooking oil and palm stearin as key feedstocks.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
What key priorities will the new administration and a Republican-majority Congress emphasize as President Donald Trump embarks on his first 100 days in office? How will these initiatives shape the US economic landscape and influence the operational environment? Our experts will offer insights on tariffs, trade, the US economy, metals markets, immigration and foreign relations among other issues that are front-of-mind since Trump began his second term.
—Listen and subscribe to the podcast from S&P Global Market Intelligence
Modest near-term refinancing needs, resilient credit trends and growth in private credit are driving S&P Global Ratings’ constructive outlook for speculative-grade credit quality. But recovery rates for first-lien debt will likely remain under pressure as debt structures for speculative-grade companies have become more leveraged and top-heavy.
—Read the article from S&P Global Ratings
Concerns are escalating among US market participants regarding the rising imports of rice into the United States, which may be exerting downward pressure on the domestic rice market, sources told Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights. The US has been steadily increasing its rice imports year on year, with 1.4 million mt imported in 2024, reflecting a 7% increase from the previous year. Notably, Thailand has continued to be the largest supplier of rice to the US, exporting 786,582 mt of milled rice.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
US President Donald Trump's declaration of a national energy emergency is unlikely to lure natural gas producers into raising near-term production levels, according to analysts. But market forces could help achieve some of Trump's goals as rising LNG exports and the buildout of energy-thirsty data centers drive expectations that gas E&Ps are primed for growth in the coming years.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
AI is evolving, how is your corporation preparing? In this episode of IR in Focus, host Carmen Lilly is joined by Eric Hanselman, chief analyst of data and research for S&P Global Market Intelligence. Tune in to discover emerging themes in AI and recommendations for corporations to navigate this rapidly evolving landscape.
—Listen and subscribe to the podcast from S&P Global Market Intelligence
