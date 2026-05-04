India’s Renewables Market; AI’s Energy Problem; and the Rise of the Wealth Channel

Artificial Intelligence

Power is becoming the binding constraint on AI infrastructure growth. Dominion Energy — the utility at the center of Northern Virginia’s so-called Data Center Alley — now has 70 GW of pending connection requests, a figure that has tripled since early 2025 and continues to grow at 2-3 GW per month. Interconnection timelines in the most active markets have now stretched beyond six years. But the defining issue is not AI’s energy consumption; it is whether AI changes the overall energy equation.

The math is ultimately straightforward: AI's net energy impact equals what it consumes minus what it helps save across the broader economy. What is not straightforward is whether those savings will materialize fast enough and in the right geographies to keep pace with demand. That gap, not gross consumption, is the defining challenge of the next decade.