Trade Reshaping US Cleantech; Tariff Negotiations; and US Auto Inventory Levels Decline

Daily Update — May 30, 2025
Today is Friday, May 30, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
The implementation of tariffs on US imports has significant implications for the clean energy sector, especially solar, wind and battery technologies. Rising costs due to tariffs, limited domestic manufacturing capacity and policy uncertainty are hindering new investments, posing serious challenges to the country's energy transition.
The tariffs, announced April 2 by President Donald Trump, marked a notable shift in the trade landscape and contributed to heightened trade tensions with China, peaking at 145%. Although tariffs on China have decreased to 30% as of May 12, ongoing volatility and potential retaliatory measures have created an unpredictable environment. This uncertainty complicates investment decisions and long-term planning across various sectors, from power plants to manufacturing facilities, with the frequent revisions of tariffs proving more damaging than the tariffs themselves.
Global Trade
In this episode of “The Decisive” podcast, experts from S&P Global Market Intelligence explored the complexities of global trade negotiations and their effect on geopolitical relationships. The panel discussed the objectives behind US trade policy, including tariffs as negotiation tools and their implications for job markets and elections.
The episode also covers how countries in Southeast Asia and members of the EU are navigating the trade environment, maintaining economic growth and advocating for reform in the global trade system.
Automotives
According to S&P Global Mobility Retail Advertised Inventory data from April 2025, advertised US auto inventory volumes fell 6.8% month over month and 2.0% year over year to 2.7 million units. This is the largest month-over-month decline since 2022 and reflects strong retail sales in April. This shift is a noteworthy trend in the automotive industry and highlights how economic pressures are influencing buyer behavior.
One potential explanation for this decline in inventory is that many consumers accelerated their vehicle purchases in anticipation of tariffs to avoid potential price increases.
