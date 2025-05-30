Trade Reshaping US Cleantech; Tariff Negotiations; and US Auto Inventory Levels Decline

Energy Transition & Sustainability

The implementation of tariffs on US imports has significant implications for the clean energy sector, especially solar, wind and battery technologies. Rising costs due to tariffs, limited domestic manufacturing capacity and policy uncertainty are hindering new investments, posing serious challenges to the country's energy transition.

The tariffs, announced April 2 by President Donald Trump, marked a notable shift in the trade landscape and contributed to heightened trade tensions with China, peaking at 145%. Although tariffs on China have decreased to 30% as of May 12, ongoing volatility and potential retaliatory measures have created an unpredictable environment. This uncertainty complicates investment decisions and long-term planning across various sectors, from power plants to manufacturing facilities, with the frequent revisions of tariffs proving more damaging than the tariffs themselves.