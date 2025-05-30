Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Daily Update — May 30, 2025

Trade Reshaping US Cleantech; Tariff Negotiations; and US Auto Inventory Levels Decline

Today is Friday, May 30, 2025

Energy Transition & Sustainability

The new normal: How trade tensions and policy uncertainty may reshape the US cleantech landscape

 

The implementation of tariffs on US imports has significant implications for the clean energy sector, especially solar, wind and battery technologies. Rising costs due to tariffs, limited domestic manufacturing capacity and policy uncertainty are hindering new investments, posing serious challenges to the country's energy transition.

 

The tariffs, announced April 2 by President Donald Trump, marked a notable shift in the trade landscape and contributed to heightened trade tensions with China, peaking at 145%. Although tariffs on China have decreased to 30% as of May 12, ongoing volatility and potential retaliatory measures have created an unpredictable environment. This uncertainty complicates investment decisions and long-term planning across various sectors, from power plants to manufacturing facilities, with the frequent revisions of tariffs proving more damaging than the tariffs themselves.

Global Trade

Listen: What's at Stake in Tariff Negotiations

 

In this episode of “The Decisive” podcast, experts from S&P Global Market Intelligence explored the complexities of global trade negotiations and their effect on geopolitical relationships. The panel discussed the objectives behind US trade policy, including tariffs as negotiation tools and their implications for job markets and elections.

 

The episode also covers how countries in Southeast Asia and members of the EU are navigating the trade environment, maintaining economic growth and advocating for reform in the global trade system.

Automotives

April Sees Significant US Auto Inventory Levels Decline

 

According to S&P Global Mobility Retail Advertised Inventory data from April 2025, advertised US auto inventory volumes fell 6.8% month over month and 2.0% year over year to 2.7 million units. This is the largest month-over-month decline since 2022 and reflects strong retail sales in April. This shift is a noteworthy trend in the automotive industry and highlights how economic pressures are influencing buyer behavior.

 

One potential explanation for this decline in inventory is that many consumers accelerated their vehicle purchases in anticipation of tariffs to avoid potential price increases.

 

Gain unique insights to navigate tariffs with S&P Global Mobility’s Scenario Planning.

In case you missed it

  • Japan's three megabanks are set to boost their lending profitability as they benefit from the Bank of Japan's monetary policy normalization.
  • India is intensifying its efforts to diversify its supply of coking coal, a crucial raw material, in response to steady annual growth in crude steel production.
  • The Trump Administration issued two executive orders outlining its priorities for reducing drug prices. President Trump also discussed extending tariffs to pharmaceutical products. If and how these priorities are translated into law and administrative actions will determine their impact on pharmaceutical companies and credit quality.

