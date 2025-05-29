Climate Risk to Resilience; Causal AI; and Tariff Impacts on Recycled Materials

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Globally, municipalities are facing challenges from extreme weather, aging infrastructure and more chronic issues, such as rising heat and sea levels. Some technologies can help them understand and improve planning for these challenges. The internet of things can play a role in sensing, and digital twins, or virtual replicas of real processes or systems, can aid in simulating climate-driven events. These tools, when effectively applied, can help build resilience.

At the same time, technological advances are challenging the resilience of utility systems. Increased power consumption by datacenters is affecting the load on electricity grids. The transition to renewables is changing grid dynamics and investment is needed to maintain stability. Climate impacts have differing effects across society, so it is important to manage equity in tackling these challenges.

Learn more about Physical Climate Risk Solutions from S&P Global Sustainable1.