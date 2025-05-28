China’s Shipping Sector; Article 6.2 Deal Surge; and AI for Video Advertising

Global Trade

The proposed Section 301 actions by the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) against China's maritime, logistics and shipbuilding sectors could reshape merchant shipping trade. These measures include significant port fees and operational restrictions based on vessel ownership and cargo type. This unprecedented approach targets Chinese interests and influences global shipping flows.

Pradeep Rajan, associate editorial director for Asia freight markets at S&P Global Commodity Insights, discussed the implications of these proposals on the shipping sector and tanker rates with Sameer Mohindru, lead specialist for price reporting in Asia shipping and freight, and Fotios Katsoulas, director of tanker freight and alternative fuels.