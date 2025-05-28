China’s Shipping Sector; Article 6.2 Deal Surge; and AI for Video Advertising

S&P Global Offerings
Daily Update — May 28, 2025
Today is Wednesday, May 28, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Global Trade
The proposed Section 301 actions by the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) against China's maritime, logistics and shipbuilding sectors could reshape merchant shipping trade. These measures include significant port fees and operational restrictions based on vessel ownership and cargo type. This unprecedented approach targets Chinese interests and influences global shipping flows.
Pradeep Rajan, associate editorial director for Asia freight markets at S&P Global Commodity Insights, discussed the implications of these proposals on the shipping sector and tanker rates with Sameer Mohindru, lead specialist for price reporting in Asia shipping and freight, and Fotios Katsoulas, director of tanker freight and alternative fuels.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
Activity under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement on climate change is starting to pick up in 2025 after key rules and guidelines for international carbon trading were formalized at the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Nearly 100 bilateral deals have been signed under Article 6.2, which sets out a system of national accounting for greenhouse gas emissions. Countries can adopt credits, known as internationally transferable mitigation outcomes, under this mechanism.
Artificial Intelligence
As the digital content landscape evolves, video advertising is becoming increasingly competitive, with various platforms using AI to enhance data collection, targeting and messaging. Major players such as Meta Platforms, Google and Snap, along with connected TV companies such as Samsung and LG, convened at the 2025 NewFronts conference in New York to showcase their strategies for advertisers. Digital ad spending on connected TV, social media and online platforms is projected to grow significantly and surpass traditional linear ad spending for the second consecutive year, according to the Interactive Advertising Bureau.
Experts highlighted that the rise of numerous platforms is transforming the media landscape and intensifying the competition for consumer attention amid an overwhelming array of programming options.